Veneto in festa

CONSCIOUSNESS - ANIMA MUNDI 2024May 10 - 24, 2024Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, VeniceITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice - Italian-German Cultural Association,is pleased to announce the opening of CONSCIOUSNESS, second appointment of ANIMAMUNDI 2024, which will take place in Venice, at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello from May 10 toMay 24, 2024, during the 60th Venice Biennale of Art.ANIMA MUNDI is the invisible energy behind all the natural and artificial elements thatallow the planet to live. Thanks to the hidden connections of ANIMA MUNDI, all theecosystems of the Earth, before and after the appearance of mankind, found theirequilibrium, their ways to live and to develop themselves, to transform and to evolve. Allthe beings of the planet, plants, minerals, and animals are permeated by a secret forcethat has always stimulated human thought and research.The festival aims to discover these multiple forms of hidden connections between the souland the body, mankind and the natural elements, the natural spaces and the cities. Weinvite artists to show their reflections about the various ways in which the ANIMA MUNDIexpresses the relationships among all the existing entities and the natural and culturalsystems and to represent by their artistic works the processes of the evolution of the worldin which we all live. Artists, designers and architects are invited to talk about ANIMAMUNDI through photo reportage of cities, hidden places, photographic documentaries,personal experiences, presenting their works of photography, painting,sculpture/installation, design and architecture, video art and live performance.CONSCIOUSNESS, second appointment of the ANIMA MUNDI festival, seeks to exploreand celebrate these hidden connections through various artistic mediums, inviting artists,designers, and architects to contribute their unique perspectives. In the field of painting,with the vibrant strokes of Taran Mathur's canvas, art finds its joyful hymn: in Taran's world,each brushstroke is a celebration, each color a symphony of life. Through his works, heinvites viewers to partake in the ineffable beauty of the human experience, reminding usthat art truly sets us free in the tapestry of existence. Sharing the same energy, IrisArnaud's paintings reveal a symphony of color like an ode to the eternal cycle of growthand transformation. From the depths of darkness emerges an explosion of hues, eachstroke pulsating with the vitality of springtime renewal, the canvas becomes a visualcrescendo, bathing the upper reaches in radiant light, symbolizing hope and joy.Video artworks undeniably takes center stage through the mesmerizing works of theartists: among them, Sonja Doberauer's artistic exploration transcends the boundaries oftraditional mediums, delving into the dynamic interplay of video and sound to mirror theundulating rhythms of the cosmos.Through her work, she captures the non-directional yet rhythmic movement of ouruniverse, a dance synchronized with the Earth's orbit around the sun, shifting from circularto elliptical trajectories, inviting into a profound contemplation of the essence of existence,to listen to the whispers of the universe encoded in the symphonies of light and sound.Hailing from China, Yang Sun, Mofei Wei, HaHa Qu and Zuho chose the same tool toexplore the theme of the exhibition: their work "Poet" stands as a tribute to the indomitablespirit of Chinese poet Yu Xiuhua, whose raw and intimate verses have captivated heartsacross the nation, embodying courage, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to life.Personal experiences serve as powerful narratives, allowing artists to share their intimateconnections with the ANIMA MUNDI concept, like in Minami Ivory's investigation. Througha deeply personal exploration of the emotional and physical trials endured during clinicalIVF treatment, she invites observers into the stark and sterile world of fertility procedures,where embryos are counted, graded, and frozen like specimens in a laboratory. In eachartwork, Minami lays bare the profound pain and uncertainty of her experience,confronting the viewer with questions of identity, agency, and the implications of fertilitytreatments. Monika Trypuz, a multidisciplinary artist hailing from Poland, embodies afusion of diverse influences spanning from graphic arts to mathematics. Her artistic poetryintertwines with reflections on the value of the present moment. In her exploration, shedelves into the essence of being, urging viewers to embrace the here and now: the artistcrafts a visual language that transcends cultural and religious boundaries, weaving atapestry of mutual understanding, reminding us that in the fleeting moments of now, liesthe key to living fully and embracing the interconnectedness of humanity.The splendid Palazzo Albrizzi Capello itself echoes the theme of the exhibition, reflectingthe symbiotic relationship between human creativity and the environment, such as in AnnaAlfanana's research, which emerges amidst the ancient walls of Orthodox Christianmonasteries. Rooted in her heritage, Anna's abstract paintings serve as windows into thedepths of her soul: through vibrant hues and dynamic brushstrokes, Anna captures theessence of human connection, inviting viewers to embark on a journey of introspection andenlightenment. Also Letterio Scopelliti found his inspiration in the connection with thesurroundings: the streets of Florence, where he now resides, have become a muse for theartist. In his photographic odyssey, Letterio delves into the depths of consciousness,capturing the harmonious dance of colors that define our world; his lens, becoming aconduit, translates the essence of nature into a symphony that resonates with the soul.With a flair for vibrant hues, dynamic compositions, and bold brushstrokes, JaSki Watkinswork stands as a testament to the charm of art: drawing inspiration from the rich tapestryof the human experience, JaSki's creations pulse with life, weaving together primitivesymbols and modern sensibilities into visually striking and emotionally resonantpieces.Through his intuitive creative process, he invites viewers on a journey of exploration anddiscovery, where every canvas becomes a portal to boundless imagination, forgingconnections that inspire, provoke, and transform. The profound curiosity about oursubjective experience of nature is explored by Johan Jansen's artistic vision too, whodelves into the depths of perception.Embarking on a journey across Europe, Johan immerses himself in the diverse tapestry oflandscapes, the symbiotic relationship between exploration and creation, invitingobservers to contemplate the transformative power of narrative. Through subtle shifts inperspective, he reshapes reality to glimpse beyond the surface and into the soul of hissubjects: each brushstroke is a testament to Johan's quest for deeper understanding,where the lines between reality and imagination blur into a tapestry of infinite possibility.