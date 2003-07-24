Veneto in festa

Descrizione evento:

VISIONS – ANIMA MUNDI 2024



Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, Venice | June 07 – 21, 2024







Palazzo Pisani-Revedin, Venice | June 20 – July 04, 2024







ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice – Italian-German Cultural Association, is pleased to announce the opening of VISIONS, third appointment of ANIMA MUNDI 2024, which will take place in Venice at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello from June 07 to June 21, 2024, and at Palazzo Pisani-Revedin from June 20 to July 04, 2024, during the 60th Venice Biennale of Art.







ANIMA MUNDI is the invisible energy behind all the natural and artificial elements that allow the planet to live. Thanks to the hidden connections of ANIMA MUNDI, all the ecosystems of the Earth, before and after the appearance of mankind, found their equilibrium, their ways to live and to develop themselves, to transform and to evolve. All the beings of the planet, plants, minerals, and animals are permeated by a secret force that has always stimulated human thought and research.







The festival aims to discover these multiple forms of hidden connections between the soul and the body, mankind and the natural elements, the natural spaces and the cities. We invite artists to show their reflections about the various ways in which the ANIMA MUNDI expresses the relationships among all the existing entities and the natural and cultural systems and to represent by their artistic works the processes of the evolution of the world in which we all live. Artists, designers and architects are invited to talk about ANIMA MUNDI through photo reportage of cities, hidden places, photographic documentaries, personal experiences, presenting their works of photography, painting, sculpture/installation, design and architecture, video art and live performance.







organized by ITSLIQUID Group



in collaboration with ACIT Venice – Italian-German Cultural Association | GOETHE INSTITUT



curator Luca Curci



project manager Giulia Tassi



project coordinators Giulia Bacianini, Melis Di Gennaro, Amaride Ferrante



collaborators Andrea Medin, Elena Mongardi, Giulia Morroni, Seher Muhtar, Laura Piatti, Annachiara Recchia, Ekaterina Solopova, Silvia Zaccariello, Valentyn Yatsenko



graphic designers Marina Caracciolo, Rosanna Daddario, Silvia Ruggieri



supported by ALLA JAKOVLEVA | ARTVENTUROUS | BELGRADE ART STUDIO | INSTITUTO SANTIAGO |LES ARCS PARADISKI | LIGHTWORKS GALLERY | MAGDALENA | PIAGET TULTITLAN | THE NINE BRITISH ART











OPENINGS







June 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM



Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello



Associazione Culturale Italo-Tedesca (ACIT), Cannaregio 4118, Venice



Opening hours | Monday – Friday . 09.30 AM – 05.30 PM



Click here to register for the event (free entry)











June 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM



Palazzo Pisani-Revedin



San Marco, 4013A , 30124 Venice, Italy



Opening hours | Tuesday – Sunday . 10.30 AM – 01.30 PM and 02.30 PM – 06.30 PM



Click here to register for the event (free entry)











