Veneto in festa

Descrizione evento:

ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice – Italian-German Cultural Association, is pleased to announce the opening of SECRET SPACES, the second appointment of BORDERS ART FAIR 2025, that will take place in Venice at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello (click here to book your ticket) on June 26, 2025. The exhibition will run until July 10, during the same period as the 19th Venice Biennale of Architecture. This edition offers a unique opportunity to explore the intimate and often invisible dimensions of existence, through the artistic visions of 65 artists from over 20 countries worldwide.







The concept of SECRET SPACES explores the hybridization among art, culture, physical and social identities in contemporary times, by providing an immersive experience inside the complex labyrinths of our consciousness: the human body is a changing system that connects us with other bodies and spaces to perceive the surrounding reality, a strong communication system with its own language and infinite ways of expression.







By breaking down traditional boundaries between body and space, individual and collective, artists explore and create new hybrid spaces that challenge their own identity to discover new facets of themselves and push beyond the traditional notions of self and identity.