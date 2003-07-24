BODYSPACES – CANVAS ART FAIR 2024, Venezia VE, 13/09/2024 - Veneto in Festa
 

BODYSPACES – CANVAS ART FAIR 2024
Descrizione evento: 
OPENING

BODYSPACES – CANVAS INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR 2024

September 13 – 27, 2024

Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, Venice



ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice – Italian-German Cultural Association, is pleased to announce the opening of BODYSPACES, the first appointment of CANVAS INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR 2024, that will take place in Venice at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello (click here to book your ticket) on September 13, 2024, during the 60th Venice Biennale of Art. The exhibition will run until September 27, 2024.



CANVAS is an international Art Fair that will showcase collective and solo projects by leading and emerging international artists. The 2024 edition will represent a forum for the direct exchange of ideas and contacts between collectors, artists, photographers, designers and art professionals. The art fair features paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, video art and live performance.
