VENICE INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR 2024 –, Venezia VE, 05/12/2024 - Veneto in Festa
 

Veneto in festa

Sagre, Fiere, Feste ed Eventi della regione Veneto

| Altri
  

Dettagli evento:

dic 05 2024
dic 20 2024

VENICE INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR 2024 –

OPENING

Letture: ... - Mostre a Venezia - VE

Approfondimenti: INSERISCI un approfondimento
dove: Venezia
Cannaregio
data: da giovedì 5 dicembre 2024, alle 18:00
a venerdì 20 dicembre 2024 fino a tarda notte.
intrattenimenti:
info sul luogo: L'evento si svolge al coperto

Qui trovi maggiori informazioni su questo evento
Organizzazione: ITSLIQUID Group
Referente: Luca curci
E-mail: Contatta il referente
Telefono:
Descrizione evento: 
ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice – Italian-German Cultural Association, is pleased to announce the opening of the 20th edition of VENICE INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR 2024, that will take place in Venice at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello on December 05, 2024. The exhibition will run until December 20, 2024.



VENICE INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR provides artists and exhibitors with the unique opportunity to present their works to an international audience of professionals such as curators, gallerists, collectors, editors and publishers who seek to acquire, publish and encourage the best contemporary art talents.
Nei pressi di questo evento puoi:
Mangiare Bere Dormire Divertirti Rilassarti Informarti Altro

Commenta e condividi attraverso Facebook!




Apri il calendario
Ultimi eventi inseriti
Venice international art fair 2024...
Alessio de besi, un padovano...
La sede veneziana di akneye...
Magie di natale
Buon natale
Approfondimenti
Formazione online: i vantaggi per i...
Formazione online: i vantaggi per i...
Un investimento per il futuro professionale
Nel contesto lavorativo odierno, la formazione online è diventata un elemento fondamentale per il...
Come funziona il nuovo Gratta e Vinci...
Come funziona il nuovo Gratta e Vinci...
Il meccanismo di gioco. Riscossione dei premi dei Gratta e...
Sono molte le proposte di Gratta e Vinci, sia online che cartacee, che si ispirano a eventi...
Viaggio in Veneto tra divertimento e...
Viaggio in Veneto tra divertimento e...
Venezia: lusso e svago. Verona: citta' romantica. Padova:...
Il Veneto è una delle regioni più affascinanti e ricche d'Italia, con una cultura vibrante, una...


 
Redazionali
Rock in Lisbona: dove ascoltare musica...
Rock in Lisbona: dove ascoltare musica...
Una scena musicale interessante, custodita quasi in segreto
Lisbona è una città &ldquo;velatamente&rdquo; rock. Al contrario delle altre capitali europee...
Sardegna e cultura: le aree...
Sardegna e cultura: le aree...
Nora, Santa Vittoria, Arubiu e le altre mete da visitare
La Sardegna è una terra antica, dove sono custoditi reperti e testimonianze di immenso pregio...
Effetti speciali in casa: basta il...
Effetti speciali in casa: basta il...
Una scelta di gusto e di tendenza per mettere in luce i...
Creare un punto luce significa dare un'identità, far passare un messaggio di te e della tua...
Il meteo in Veneto
Meteo Veneto