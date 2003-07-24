Veneto in festa

Descrizione evento:

ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice – Italian-German Cultural Association, is pleased to announce the opening of the 20th edition of VENICE INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR 2024, that will take place in Venice at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello on December 05, 2024. The exhibition will run until December 20, 2024.



VENICE INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR provides artists and exhibitors with the unique opportunity to present their works to an international audience of professionals such as curators, gallerists, collectors, editors and publishers who seek to acquire, publish and encourage the best contemporary art talents.