Veneto in festa

Letture: ... - Mostre a Venezia - VE
|dove:
|Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello
|data:
|da venerdì 14 febbraio 2025, alle 06:00
a venerdì 28 febbraio 2025, alle 20:00
|intrattenimenti:
|info sul luogo:
|L'evento si svolge al coperto
|
Qui trovi maggiori informazioni su questo evento
|Organizzazione:
|ITSLIQUID Group
|Referente:
|Luca Curci
|E-mail:
|Contatta il referente
|Telefono:
|0804117337
ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice – Italian-German Cultural Association, is pleased to announce the opening of THE BODY LANGUAGE 2025, which will take place in Venice at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello on February 14, 2025. The exhibition will run until February 28, 2025, during one of the most spectacular and unique periods of the year, the magical Venice Carnival. Along with more than 90 artists selected, coming from over 25 countries, thanks to a special collaboration with Sedition x Muse Frame, THE BODY LANGUAGE 2025 will present an extraordinary showcase of video art, highlighting works by iconic artists like Bill Viola, Refik Anadol, and Andreas Nicolas Fischer, as well as a compelling selection of emerging and mid-career artists.
OPENING
February 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello
Associazione Culturale Italo-Tedesca (ACIT), Cannaregio 4118, Venice
Opening hours | Monday – Friday . 09.30 AM – 05.30 PM