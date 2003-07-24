Veneto in festa

Descrizione evento:

ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice – Italian-German Cultural Association, is pleased to announce the opening of THE BODY LANGUAGE 2025, which will take place in Venice at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello on February 14, 2025. The exhibition will run until February 28, 2025, during one of the most spectacular and unique periods of the year, the magical Venice Carnival. Along with more than 90 artists selected, coming from over 25 countries, thanks to a special collaboration with Sedition x Muse Frame, THE BODY LANGUAGE 2025 will present an extraordinary showcase of video art, highlighting works by iconic artists like Bill Viola, Refik Anadol, and Andreas Nicolas Fischer, as well as a compelling selection of emerging and mid-career artists.



OPENING

February 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello

Associazione Culturale Italo-Tedesca (ACIT), Cannaregio 4118, Venice

Opening hours | Monday – Friday . 09.30 AM – 05.30 PM