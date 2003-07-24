Veneto in festa

Descrizione evento:

CONTEMPORARY VENICE - 15TH EDITION



Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, Venice | July 04 - 19, 2024



Palazzo Pisani-Revedin, Venice | July 09 - 21, 2024



ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice - Italian-German Cultural Association,



is pleased to announce the opening event of the 15th edition of CONTEMPORARY



VENICE 2024 that will take place in Venice at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello from July 04 to July



19, 2024 and at San Marco Art Space from July 09 to July 21, 2024, and in other



prestigious venues and historical buildings, during the 60th Venice Biennale of Art.



The 15th edition of CONTEMPORARY VENICE analyzes the relationship between body



and space, and the hybridization between identities and cultural/physical/social/urban



settings in contemporary times, through two main sections: MIXING IDENTITIES and



FUTURE LANDSCAPES.



MIXING IDENTITIES analyzes the hidden parts of our identities, through an immersive



experience inside the fascinating universe of the complex labyrinths of our consciousness.



The human body is a changing system that connects us with other bodies and spaces to



perceive the surrounding reality; a strong communication system with its language and



infinite ways of expression.



FUTURE LANDSCAPES are abstract, infinite and conceptual, associated with a sense of



freedom and infinite extension. Primarily experienced with the mind, spaces redefine their



limits and borders, transforming surfaces into an open flow of pure ideas. This section



focuses on the concept of the borders and the structures between body, mind and soul,



the human identity and the city, the space and the ground.



The opening at Palazzo Pisani-Revedin will feature the solo exhibition "Between colors" by



the Poland artist Claudia Kaka, introducing viewers to her fascination for cultural and



ethnic diversity and its impact on the expression of womanhood. Her portrayed women



seems to exist between two worlds: black and white and full color. Both of these worlds



have become reality for the author, enhancing the emotional mood of the work, where



femininity appears as an emanation of passion and beauty, self-awareness and courage in



being oneself.



The 15th edition of CONTEMPORARY VENICE explores the interplay between body and



space, offering a unique perspective on contemporary identities: Anna



Sieradzka-Kubacka's work focuses on the fluid boundaries between human and



non-human entities by merging art and philosophy, reflecting on our interconnected



existence and emphasizing the ongoing formation of identity through our relationship with



nature. Her pieces, inspired by organic forms like plants and microorganisms, challenge



fixed definitions and celebrate the perpetual dialogue between all living entities.







Drawing inspiration from nature too, Nada Kelemenová's abstract paintings delve into



cosmic energies and emotions, capturing the beauty of organic forms and vibrant colour



blends, to invite viewers into the intricate balance between contrasting elements, thus



contributing to the exploration of the hidden parts of ourselves.



The MIXING IDENTITIES section highlights the fluidity and interconnectedness of human



existence, challenging static definitions and embracing the dynamic dialogue between



bodies, spaces, and identities. Andrew E Zarb's series "Plastic Faith/Fate" poignantly



examines humanity's complex relationship with plastic, juxtaposing the religious aura of



"Plastic Faith" with the existential despair of "Plastic Fate," echoing the Sisyphean struggle



of our reliance on plastic despite its environmental toll. This series reflects the continuous



cycle of contentment and despair in human life, urging viewers to contemplate their



personal and collective roles in environmental stewardship. Manu Gim's fine-art



photography explores self-expression and delves into the interplay of horizons, lights, and



time; his abstract landscapes evoke a sense of timelessness and ethereal beauty,



capturing the delicate balance between light and shadow. The artist invites viewers to



consider the vastness of existence and the fleeting nature of human identity within it.



The diverse array of artists and their innovative works highlight the dynamic and evolving



nature of contemporary art, such as Margo Ermolaeva, who blends her architectural



background with photography to create evocative works that explore the relationship



between people and nature. Her series "Song for the Nature" reflects her travels and the



inspiration drawn from diverse locations and individuals, emphasizing the intrinsic values



and meanings of her subjects. At the same time, József Zalavari's "EMANATIO" redefines



traditional artistic boundaries through the interplay of randomness and order. Utilizing



high-tech processing methods, his dynamic line formations and geometric language reflect



a rational worldview essential for a humane life. His minimalist triptych invites viewers to



engage deeply with the evolving interaction between environment and emotion, thus



transforming the concept of space into a flow of ideas.



The exhibition challenges viewers to reconsider their perceptions of identity and the



environment: Mareko Nakada's "喧噪の記憶 memories of hustle and bustles" captures the



essence of existence transcending physical presence and evoking a sense of connection



and solace. Nakada’s work highlights the profound feelings of presence and reassurance



found within the abstract concept of space.



Stephen Sunnucks explores themes of identity, abandonment, and the sea through his



minimalist photography. His "Wild Horses" series reflects the untamed beauty and freedom



of nature, mirroring his journey of self-discovery: Sunnucks' photography reflects on the



impermanence and evolving nature of identity within the landscape of the human mind and



urban environment. The same theme is further investigated by JáSki Watkins abstract paintings that celebrate life and diversity: her bold use of color invites observers to



reconsider the nature of beauty, embodying the essence of hybridized cultural settings and



the infinite extension of future landscapes.



Venice's ever-changing environment, where land and water seamlessly merge, serves as



a living metaphor for the hybridization of identities and spaces explored in FUTURE



LANDSCAPES. In this sense, Desislava Staykova-Learn's abstract imagery finds a natural



connection in Venice's streets and reflective waterways: her unique approach, challenging



perceptions and inviting to introspection, reveals hidden facets of reality reflecting the fluid



boundaries between identity and space. Carolien Starrenburg's sculptures challenge



conventions using unconventional materials like wool and bronze, inviting viewers to



reconsider the nature of beauty and the passage of time.



The event is further enriched by a great selection of video artworks, offering an additional



layer of engagement and exploration for attendees (see



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qP1NQEmEYOtGIkUBt2XvR2SqPCsWQduK/view?usp=dri



ve_link ).







