Veneto in festa

Letture: ... - Mostre a Venezia - VE
|dove:
|Cannaregio, F.TA SAN ANDREA 4118, 30121 Venezia VE
Cannaregio, F.TA SAN ANDREA 4118, 30121 Venezia VE
|data:
|da giovedì 4 luglio 2024, alle 00:00
a venerdì 19 luglio 2024, alle 17:30
|intrattenimenti:
|info sul luogo:
|
Qui trovi maggiori informazioni su questo evento
|Organizzazione:
|ITSLIQUID Group
|Referente:
|Non definito
|E-mail:
|Contatta il referente
|Telefono:
|+390804117337
CONTEMPORARY VENICE - 15TH EDITION
Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, Venice | July 04 - 19, 2024
Palazzo Pisani-Revedin, Venice | July 09 - 21, 2024
ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice - Italian-German Cultural Association,
is pleased to announce the opening event of the 15th edition of CONTEMPORARY
VENICE 2024 that will take place in Venice at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello from July 04 to July
19, 2024 and at San Marco Art Space from July 09 to July 21, 2024, and in other
prestigious venues and historical buildings, during the 60th Venice Biennale of Art.
The 15th edition of CONTEMPORARY VENICE analyzes the relationship between body
and space, and the hybridization between identities and cultural/physical/social/urban
settings in contemporary times, through two main sections: MIXING IDENTITIES and
FUTURE LANDSCAPES.
MIXING IDENTITIES analyzes the hidden parts of our identities, through an immersive
experience inside the fascinating universe of the complex labyrinths of our consciousness.
The human body is a changing system that connects us with other bodies and spaces to
perceive the surrounding reality; a strong communication system with its language and
infinite ways of expression.
FUTURE LANDSCAPES are abstract, infinite and conceptual, associated with a sense of
freedom and infinite extension. Primarily experienced with the mind, spaces redefine their
limits and borders, transforming surfaces into an open flow of pure ideas. This section
focuses on the concept of the borders and the structures between body, mind and soul,
the human identity and the city, the space and the ground.
The opening at Palazzo Pisani-Revedin will feature the solo exhibition "Between colors" by
the Poland artist Claudia Kaka, introducing viewers to her fascination for cultural and
ethnic diversity and its impact on the expression of womanhood. Her portrayed women
seems to exist between two worlds: black and white and full color. Both of these worlds
have become reality for the author, enhancing the emotional mood of the work, where
femininity appears as an emanation of passion and beauty, self-awareness and courage in
being oneself.
The 15th edition of CONTEMPORARY VENICE explores the interplay between body and
space, offering a unique perspective on contemporary identities: Anna
Sieradzka-Kubacka's work focuses on the fluid boundaries between human and
non-human entities by merging art and philosophy, reflecting on our interconnected
existence and emphasizing the ongoing formation of identity through our relationship with
nature. Her pieces, inspired by organic forms like plants and microorganisms, challenge
fixed definitions and celebrate the perpetual dialogue between all living entities.
Drawing inspiration from nature too, Nada Kelemenová's abstract paintings delve into
cosmic energies and emotions, capturing the beauty of organic forms and vibrant colour
blends, to invite viewers into the intricate balance between contrasting elements, thus
contributing to the exploration of the hidden parts of ourselves.
The MIXING IDENTITIES section highlights the fluidity and interconnectedness of human
existence, challenging static definitions and embracing the dynamic dialogue between
bodies, spaces, and identities. Andrew E Zarb's series "Plastic Faith/Fate" poignantly
examines humanity's complex relationship with plastic, juxtaposing the religious aura of
"Plastic Faith" with the existential despair of "Plastic Fate," echoing the Sisyphean struggle
of our reliance on plastic despite its environmental toll. This series reflects the continuous
cycle of contentment and despair in human life, urging viewers to contemplate their
personal and collective roles in environmental stewardship. Manu Gim's fine-art
photography explores self-expression and delves into the interplay of horizons, lights, and
time; his abstract landscapes evoke a sense of timelessness and ethereal beauty,
capturing the delicate balance between light and shadow. The artist invites viewers to
consider the vastness of existence and the fleeting nature of human identity within it.
The diverse array of artists and their innovative works highlight the dynamic and evolving
nature of contemporary art, such as Margo Ermolaeva, who blends her architectural
background with photography to create evocative works that explore the relationship
between people and nature. Her series "Song for the Nature" reflects her travels and the
inspiration drawn from diverse locations and individuals, emphasizing the intrinsic values
and meanings of her subjects. At the same time, József Zalavari's "EMANATIO" redefines
traditional artistic boundaries through the interplay of randomness and order. Utilizing
high-tech processing methods, his dynamic line formations and geometric language reflect
a rational worldview essential for a humane life. His minimalist triptych invites viewers to
engage deeply with the evolving interaction between environment and emotion, thus
transforming the concept of space into a flow of ideas.
The exhibition challenges viewers to reconsider their perceptions of identity and the
environment: Mareko Nakada's "喧噪の記憶 memories of hustle and bustles" captures the
essence of existence transcending physical presence and evoking a sense of connection
and solace. Nakada’s work highlights the profound feelings of presence and reassurance
found within the abstract concept of space.
Stephen Sunnucks explores themes of identity, abandonment, and the sea through his
minimalist photography. His "Wild Horses" series reflects the untamed beauty and freedom
of nature, mirroring his journey of self-discovery: Sunnucks' photography reflects on the
impermanence and evolving nature of identity within the landscape of the human mind and
urban environment. The same theme is further investigated by JáSki Watkins abstract paintings that celebrate life and diversity: her bold use of color invites observers to
reconsider the nature of beauty, embodying the essence of hybridized cultural settings and
the infinite extension of future landscapes.
Venice's ever-changing environment, where land and water seamlessly merge, serves as
a living metaphor for the hybridization of identities and spaces explored in FUTURE
LANDSCAPES. In this sense, Desislava Staykova-Learn's abstract imagery finds a natural
connection in Venice's streets and reflective waterways: her unique approach, challenging
perceptions and inviting to introspection, reveals hidden facets of reality reflecting the fluid
boundaries between identity and space. Carolien Starrenburg's sculptures challenge
conventions using unconventional materials like wool and bronze, inviting viewers to
reconsider the nature of beauty and the passage of time.
The event is further enriched by a great selection of video artworks, offering an additional
layer of engagement and exploration for attendees (see
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qP1NQEmEYOtGIkUBt2XvR2SqPCsWQduK/view?usp=dri
ve_link ).
OPENINGS
July 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello
Associazione Culturale Italo-Tedesca (ACIT), Cannaregio 4118, Venice
Opening hours | Monday - Friday . 09.30 AM - 05.30 PM
Click here to register for the event (free entry)
July 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Palazzo Pisani-Revedin
San Marco, 4013A , 30124 Venice, Italy
Opening hours | Tuesday - Sunday . 10.30 AM - 01.30 PM and 02.30 PM - 06.30 PM
Click here to register for the event (free entry)
RSVP
info@itsliquid.com | +39.3387574098