Veneto in festa

Dettagli evento:

mar 06 2026
mar 20 2026

OPENING CONTEMPORARY VENICE

18th EDITION 2026

dove: Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, Venice
Cannaregio 4118, 30121 Venezia
data: da venerdì 6 marzo 2026, alle 00:00
a venerdì 20 marzo 2026, alle 00:00
info sul luogo: L'evento si svolge al coperto

Organizzazione: ITSLIQUID Group
Referente: Annachiara
E-mail: Contatta il referente
Telefono: 00390804117337
Descrizione evento: 
ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with ACIT Venice – Italian-German Cultural Association, is pleased to invite you to the opening of CONTEMPORARY VENICE 2026 – 18th edition, a new international exhibition at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello. From March 06 to 20, 2026, the show will highlight the artistic research of international creators, reflecting on how new identities transform within contemporary spaces.
