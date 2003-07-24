Veneto in festa

Descrizione evento:

PODERI MORETTI cantina aperta per visita guidata e degustazione pregiati vini di Alba Langhe e Roero 2024



Poderi Moretti – Cascina Occhetti – Monteu Roero – Cantine aperte 2024

Il modo migliore per conoscere le colline del Roero - Area Unesco



Vi invitiamo a scoprire i vini di PODERI MORETTI.



La cantina sarà aperta, su prenotazione, alle 10,30 e alle ore 15.00 il sabato, alle ore 10,30 la domenica nei seguenti giorni:



23-24 marzo 2024

6-7 - 27-28 aprile 2024

11-12 25 maggio 2024

26 maggio 2024 ore 10,30 – 14,00 – 17,00



Visite guidate comprensive di degustazione della durata di due ore circa, punto di partenzaFrazione Occhetti n. 40 - Monteu Roero (fabbricato rosa con la scritta Cascina Occhetti sotto la Chiesa di San Pietro di Occhetti) (https://goo.gl/maps/Eb8HJEm4CqD2)



Sarà possibile effettuare la visita guidata della cantina e del vigneto adiacente, con illustrazione delle varie fasi di produzione e invecchiamento del vino.

Al termine della visita seguirà la degustazione guidata di vini, accompagnati da grissini o assaggi di salumi e formaggi tipici piemontesi, il costo dipende dai vini scelti.



€ 23,00 a persona LANGHE-ROERO EXPERIENCE (Roero Arneis DOCG, Langhe DOC, Roero DOCG Occhetti, accompagnati da assaggi di salumi e formaggi tipici piemontesi);



€ 28,00 a persona LANGHE-ROERO CRU EXPERIENCE (Roero Arneis DOCG, Roero Arneis DOCG Occhetti, Langhe DOC, Roero DOCG Occhetti, Roero Riserva DOCG, accompagnati da assaggi di salumi e formaggi tipici piemontesi);



€ 32,00 a persona I CLASSICI DELL’ALBESE (Dolcetto d’Alba DOC (o in alternativa Roero Arneis DOCG), Barbera d’Alba DOC, Barbera d’Alba Superiore DOC, Nebbiolo d’Alba DOC, Barolo DOCG, accompagnati da assaggi di salumi e formaggi tipici piemontesi);



€ 42,00 a persona GRANDI D.O.C.G. EXPERIENCE (Roero Arneis DOCG, Roero DOCG Occhetti, Roero Riserva DOCG, Barolo DOCG, accompagnati da assaggi di salumi e formaggi tipici piemontesi).



Bambini fino a 4 anni gratis senza degustazione; ragazzi 5-17 anni € 9,00 caduno, comprende la visita in cantina e gli assaggi di salumi e formaggi



Vincoliamo a scegliere lo stesso pacchetto per tutte le persone di uno stesso gruppo.



Si consiglia di indossare scarpe e vestiti comodi e di portare con sé una giacca leggera o una maglia in quanto la temperatura nelle cantine potrebbe essere fresca.



Lingue parlate: italiano e inglese.



Posti disponibili limitati per garantire le distanze di sicurezza, al raggiungimento del numero stabilito non sarà più possibile accettare prenotazioni



Accogliamo tutti, ma per poterci organizzare al meglio è gradito il preavviso almeno tre giorni prima, con indicati nome e cognome, indirizzo, indirizzo email, numero di telefono, data e ora della visita e il pacchetto degustazione scelto, scrivendo a morettivini@libero.it nei giorni feriali, telefonando al 0173 90383 dopo le ore 20.00; telefonando al 0173 90274 nei giorni di cantina aperta dalle ore 10,30 alle ore 13,00, al momento della prenotazione scegliere lo stesso pacchetto per tutte le persone.



Per gruppi di 8 o più persone, prenotando almeno quattro giorni prima per verifica disponibilità, siamo aperti anche durante i giorni feriali, al momento della prenotazione scegliere lo stesso pacchetto per tutte le persone.



Durante la giornata sarà possibile acquistare i nostri prodotti, nocciole tostate e vini: Roero Arneis DOCG, Vino bianco dolce MPF, Dolcetto d’Alba DOC, Langhe Dolcetto DOC, Langhe Rosato DOC, Barbera d’Alba DOC, Barbera d’Alba Superiore DOC, Langhe Barbera DOC, Langhe DOC, Langhe Nebbiolo DOC, Nebbiolo d’Alba DOC, Roero Riserva DOCG, Barolo DOCG, Vino spumante metodo classico VSQ Brut

Vini premiati in importanti concorsi enologici internazionali.



La nostra cantina si trova in

Sala degustazione - Frazione Occhetti 15 – 12040 Monteu Roero CN – Piemonte https://goo.gl/maps/fuhrfjSSqUA2

Cantina - Frazione Occhetti 40 – 12040 Monteu Roero CN – Piemonte https://goo.gl/maps/Eb8HJEm4CqD2



Monteu Roero dista:

* 16 km da Alba Langhe https://goo.gl/maps/Z9VVJ

* 30 km da Asti https://goo.gl/maps/5RinE

* 63 km da Cuneo https://goo.gl/maps/YfvOd

* 50 km da Torino (Autostrada A6 Torino-Savona uscita Carmagnola -> Ceresole d’Alba ->Monteu Roero) https://goo.gl/maps/PqmrA

* 150 km da Genova (Autostrada A10 Genova-Savona, autostrada A6 Torino-Savona uscita Carmagnola -> Ceresole d’Alba ->Monteu Roero) https://goo.gl/maps/SScBV

* 150 km da Milano (Autostrada A21 Torino-Piacenza uscita Asti est -> San Damiano d’Asti -> Canale -> Monteu Roero) https://goo.gl/maps/lzgDW



Seguite i nostri aggiornamenti su:

https://www.morettivini.it

https://www.facebook.com/PoderiMoretti/

https://www.instagram.com/moretti.winery/

Poderi Moretti https://goo.gl/maps/m7UcjhMhwMeQs48V6

Cascina Occhetti https://goo.gl/maps/ufD9Lq7bmgR75pdVA













PODERI MORETTI open winery for guided tours and tasting of fine wines of Alba Langhe and Roero on 2024



The best way to get to know the hills of the Roero - UNESCO area

Poderi Moretti – Cascina Occhetti open wineries on 2024



Poderi Moretti will be pleased to welcome in his own cellar wine lovers who appreciate the wines of quality and value.

Tours are available in the following hours: at 10.30 a.m. and at 3.00 p.m. on Saturday, at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The winery will be open by appointment on Saturday and Sunday on the following days:



23-24 March 2024

6-7 - 27-28 April 2024

11-12 - 25-26 May 2024



Guided tours including tastings lasting about two hours; the starting point is in Frazione Occhetti n. 40 - Monteu Roero (CN) (pink building with the words Cascina Occhetti under the Church of San Pietro di Occhetti)(https://goo.gl/maps/Eb8HJEm4CqD2)



Guided tour of the production and ageing winery, vineyard, with illustration of the various stages of wine production, and finally tasting of wines, combine with grissini or a selection of salame and cheeses from Piedmont, prices depend on the products and wines tasted.



€ 23,00 per person LANGHE-ROERO EXPERIENCE (Roero Arneis DOCG, Langhe DOC, Roero DOCG Occhetti, combined with tasting of grissini and a selection of salame and cheeses from Piedmont);



€ 28,00 per person LANGHE-ROERO CRU EXPERIENCE (Roero Arneis DOCG, Roero Arneis DOCG Occhetti, Langhe DOC, Roero DOCG Occhetti, Roero Riserva DOCG, combined with tasting of grissini and a selection of salame and cheeses from Piedmont);



€ 32,00 per person I CLASSICI DELL’ALBESE (Dolcetto d’Alba DOC (o in alternativa Roero Arneis DOCG), Barbera d’Alba DOC, Barbera d’Alba Superiore DOC, Nebbiolo d’Alba DOC, Barolo DOCG, combined with tasting of grissini and a selection of salame and cheeses from Piedmont);



€ 42,00 per person GRANDI D.O.C.G. EXPERIENCE (Roero Arneis DOCG, Roero DOCG Occhetti, Roero Riserva DOCG, Barolo DOCG, combined with tasting of grissini and a selection of salame and cheeses from Piedmont).



Free admission for children under 4 years without tasting food; Children and teenager aged 5-17: € 9.00 each, includes the visit to the cellar and tasting of salame and grissini.



It is recommended to wear comfortable shoes and clothes and to bring a light jacket o a sweater, as the the cellar temperature might be cool.



We speak Italian and English.



Limited availability to ensure safety distances, once the established number is reached it will no longer be possible to accept bookings



Please book preferably three days before, to specify surname and name, address, telephone number, email, date of visit, the tipe of tasting, by writing to morettivini@libero.it, by calling at 0039 0173 90383 after 8.00 p.m.; by telephone at 0039 0173 90274 on winery days open from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm.

When you book, please choose the same tasting package for the whole group.



For groups of 4 or more, booking at least four days in advance, we are also open on weekdays, when you book, please choose the same tasting package for all persons.



During the day you can buy our products: toasted hazelnuts and wines - Roero Arneis DOCG, sweet white wine MPF, Dolcetto d'Alba Doc, Langhe Rosato DOC, Barbera d' Alba DOC, Barbera d 'Alba Superior DOC, Langhe Barbera Doc, Langhe Doc, Langhe Nebbiolo DOC, Nebbiolo d' Alba Doc, Roero Riserva DOCG, Barolo DOCG, Sparkling wine VSQ Brut.



Award-winning wines in important international wine competitions.



Our addresses are:

Tasting room - Fazione Occhetti 15 – 12040 Monteu Roero CN – Piedmont – ITALY https://goo.gl/maps/fuhrfjSSqUA2

Cellar and vineyard - Frazione Occhetti 40 – 12040 Monteu Roero CN – Piedmont – ITALY https://goo.gl/maps/Eb8HJEm4CqD2



You can find Monteu Roero at:

* 16 km from Alba https://goo.gl/maps/Z9VVJ

* 30 km from Asti https://goo.gl/maps/5RinE

* 63 km from Cuneo https://goo.gl/maps/YfvOd

* 50 km from Torino (Motorway A6 Torino-Savona exit Carmagnola -> Ceresole d’Alba -> Monteu Roero) https://goo.gl/maps/PqmrA

* 150 km from Genova (Motorway A10 Genova-Savona, Motorway A6 Torino-Savona exit Carmagnola -> Ceresole d’Alba -> Monteu Roero) https://goo.gl/maps/SScBV

* 150 km from Milano (Motorway A21 Torino-Piacenza exit Asti est -> San Damiano d’Asti -> Canale d’Alba -> Monteu Roero) https://goo.gl/maps/lzgDW



Let’s visit https://www.morettivini.it



Let's follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/PoderiMoretti/

https://www.instagram.com/moretti.winery/

Poderi Moretti https://goo.gl/maps/m7UcjhMhwMeQs48V6

Cascina Occhetti https://goo.gl/maps/ufD9Lq7bmgR75pdVA











